Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway

Hundreds of packages on the UPS truck were thrown along the ditch.
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A UPS was rear-ended by a semitruck on an interstate highway Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers.

Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on its side.

The driver and passenger of the semitruck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the driver of the UPS truck was OK.

Hundreds of packages on the UPS truck were thrown along the ditch.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Beauchamp charged with DUI.
Firefighter crashes truck into ambulance, arrested for DUI
Altus High School went into lockdown after receiving a threat.
Altus High School in lockdown after receiving threat
Law enforcement searching for Emily, Friday, pictured above.
Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday
One person airlifted after alleged fight took place inside the correctional facility.
Inmate airlifted from Lawton Correctional Facility after alleged fight
Wreck on Highway 7 and Highway 65 results in death of Duncan man
Duncan man killed in late night crash in Comanche County

Latest News

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South...
At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific
Chef Robert Irvine and cooking competition winner Sgt. Romanei Williams
Fort Sill Chef wins cooking competition hosted by Robert Irvine
The main charge Trump faces in Georgia: 'Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.'...
RICO's long legal history