Pet of The Week

Yolanda DeCarlo Agency hosting 2nd Annual Furbabies and Football Fundraiser

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Humane societies can always use extra help from community members, whether it’s helping spread the word for adoptable animals or the need for funds, and that’s what one Duncan agency is aiming to do for the Stephens County Humane Society.

7News spoke with Tony DeCarlo, a co-owner of the Yolanda DeCarlo Agency and board member for the Stephens County Humane Society, about the fundraiser and why it’s essential for them to continue the event annually.

They’re selling raffle tickets for $5 each for the OSU vs. Kansas State football game on October 6 in Stillwater. The winner will receive two club seats and an all-day parking pass. Tickets can be bought in person at the Yolanda Decarlo Agency or by calling them at 580-252-9955. They can also be purchased through Cash App by paying $FurbabiesandFootball.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase until September 1, with the winner announced on September 2.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Stephens County Humane Society.

For more information, you can visit the Yolanda DeCarlo Facebook page here.

