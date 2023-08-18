Expert Connections
5B Aviation celebrates Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day in Duncan

Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day takes place Saturday, Aug. 19
Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day takes place Saturday, Aug. 19
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, Aug. 19, you can make your way to Duncan to celebrate Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day with the help of 5B Aviation.

That’s taking place between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 5B Aviation located off South 13th Street.

They’ll have activities like a class on the different mechanics of an airplane and the tools pilots need to know, a book reading from the Duncan Public Library, a silent auction that’ll support the Kody Wes Arrington Scholarship Fund and more.

