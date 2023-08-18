5B Aviation celebrates Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, Aug. 19, you can make your way to Duncan to celebrate Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day with the help of 5B Aviation.

That’s taking place between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 5B Aviation located off South 13th Street.

They’ll have activities like a class on the different mechanics of an airplane and the tools pilots need to know, a book reading from the Duncan Public Library, a silent auction that’ll support the Kody Wes Arrington Scholarship Fund and more.

