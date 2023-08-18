Expert Connections
Burlington donates to one Lawton elementary school

Crosby Park Elementary receives donation from Burlington Coat Factory.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It was a morning filled with excitement for one brand new business who officially opened its doors and one local school who received a donation for thousands of dollars here in Lawton.

Burlington Coat Factory’s ribbon cutting took place bright and early this morning, Aug. 18, and thanks to their partnership with Adopt-A-Classroom, the Crosby Park Elementary celebrated as well.

Burlington donated a check of $5,000 to the elementary school to be split among all their teachers, which breaks down to around $200 per teacher.

