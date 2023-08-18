Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Couple wins $10,000 in Liberty National Bank sweepstakes

One couple is $10,000 richer after they entered into a sweepstakes with their bank.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One couple is $10,000 richer after they entered into a sweepstakes with their bank.

Customers of Liberty National Bank entered the “Choose Your Adventure Sweepstakes” while they swiped their credit and debit cards, increasing their chances to win with every swipe. In total, they had 1,000 customers that entered, with a total of 72,000 entries.

The Jeffersons are the ones who ended up winning it all.

Giving the check to the winners was the real challenge though, how do you get someone to come into the bank without spoiling it?

“We mastermind a scheme, where we called them and let them know there was fraud on their account,” Chief Banking Officer at Liberty National Bank, Taylor Green, said. “I knew that would definitely catch their attention so we could maybe get them in the branch that same day.”

There is a catch though, the Jeffersons have to spend all the money on one trip -- so they planned their dream vacation this winter where they’ll head to Miami before departing for a 10 day cruise.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Beauchamp charged with DUI.
Firefighter crashes truck into ambulance, arrested for DUI
One person airlifted after alleged fight took place inside the correctional facility.
Inmate airlifted from Lawton Correctional Facility after alleged fight
Altus High School went into lockdown after receiving a threat.
Altus High School in lockdown after receiving threat
Law enforcement searching for Emily, Friday, pictured above.
Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday
Mason Mulvany sentenced in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Mulvany sentenced in 2022 crash that left one dead

Latest News

One couple is $10,000 richer after they entered into a sweepstakes with their bank.
Couple wins $10,000 in Liberty National Bank sweepstakes
Multiple law enforcement agencies are surrounding a home on West Anderson Avenue in Waurika...
Multiple Law enforcement agencies surrounding home in Waurika
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help in identifying suspects in two...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeking help identifying two suspects
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help in identifying a suspect in a...
Vertical Vibez Burglary