Couple wins $10,000 in Liberty National Bank sweepstakes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One couple is $10,000 richer after they entered into a sweepstakes with their bank.

Customers of Liberty National Bank entered the “Choose Your Adventure Sweepstakes” while they swiped their credit and debit cards, increasing their chances to win with every swipe. In total, they had 1,000 customers that entered, with a total of 72,000 entries.

The Jeffersons are the ones who ended up winning it all.

Giving the check to the winners was the real challenge though, how do you get someone to come into the bank without spoiling it?

“We mastermind a scheme, where we called them and let them know there was fraud on their account,” Chief Banking Officer at Liberty National Bank, Taylor Green, said. “I knew that would definitely catch their attention so we could maybe get them in the branch that same day.”

There is a catch though, the Jeffersons have to spend all the money on one trip -- so they planned their dream vacation this winter where they’ll head to Miami before departing for a 10 day cruise.

