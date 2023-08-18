Extreme temperatures into the weekend | 8/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As of 4PM, temperatures for most locations are sitting in the triple digits. The only exception is areas closest to I-40. Heat index values are up to 111° which is why heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place until 9 this evening. Any Friday night plans will be hot with the air temperature staying in the triple digits through 9 tonight. Overnight, clear skies with light southwest winds. Temperatures tomorrow morning will fall into the mid 70s.

We’ll be hot and dry as a strong ridge of high pressure dominates the weekend forecast. For Saturday, expect high temperatures up to 110 degrees. Southwest winds will remain light all day long at 5 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s. Widespread heat continues into Sunday with a copy and paste forecast.

Low dewpoints and relative humidities will result in elevated fire conditions. As of right now, there are no fire alerts in place but this could change going forward.

There are no significant changes to the long-term forecast. A ridge of high pressure will continue to expand eastward as Hurricane Hilary moves into near the Baja-California peninsula. Rain will be lacking for Oklahoma and north Texas throughout all of next week.

Monday morning will start in the mid 70s with light east winds. As the day goes on we’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures above 100 degrees for all locations.

Clouds will build slightly by Tuesday and Wednesday becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will “cool” into the low 100s by mid week. By the end of next week, temperatures will climb to 104° and 106° respectively for Thursday and Friday. Rain appears possible next weekend but the confidence level of this is very low given how far out it is.

