Fort Sill graduates nearly 180 from basic training Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 180 basic trainees graduate from Fort Sill Friday, August 18.

The former trainees graduated from E Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.

They graduated in a ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field Friday morning. All the newly recognized soldiers will head to even more training in Advanced Individual Training, or AIT, in schools like Field and Air Defense Artillery, Medical, and more.

Of course, there has to be the best of the best and today’s honor graduate is from Frederick, Maryland.

SPC Mylah Kittle - Frederick, MD (KSWO)

Specialist Mylah Kittle will soon head to AIT to become a musician.

A special congratulations to all of today’s graduates!

