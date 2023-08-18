Furry Friend Friday: Shelti-Corgi mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday is the favorite weekday for many for various reasons, but at KSWO, it’s our favorite day because it’s Furry Friend Friday!

Roy Rodrick, the Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare, introduced 7News to a 10-month-old Shelti-Corgi mix named Remy for this week’s adoptable pet. She’s full of energy, knows basic commands, and will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, August 19.

In honor of the Clear the Shelter program throughout the month, all adoptions at Lawton Animal Welfare are currently $20.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

