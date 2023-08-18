Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Shelti-Corgi mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday is the favorite weekday for many for various reasons, but at KSWO, it’s our favorite day because it’s Furry Friend Friday!

Roy Rodrick, the Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare, introduced 7News to a 10-month-old Shelti-Corgi mix named Remy for this week’s adoptable pet. She’s full of energy, knows basic commands, and will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, August 19.

In honor of the Clear the Shelter program throughout the month, all adoptions at Lawton Animal Welfare are currently $20.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies are surrounding a home on West Anderson Avenue in Waurika...
Multiple Law enforcement agencies surrounding home in Waurika
John Beauchamp charged with DUI.
Firefighter crashes truck into ambulance, arrested for DUI
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help in identifying suspects in two...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeking help identifying two suspects
One person airlifted after alleged fight took place inside the correctional facility.
Inmate airlifted from Lawton Correctional Facility after alleged fight
Mason Mulvany sentenced in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Mulvany sentenced in 2022 crash that left one dead

Latest News

This week's adoptable pet: Remy, a 10-month-old Shelti-Corgi mix.
Furry Friend Friday: Shelti-Corgi mix
7News Producer Cade Taylor with Diesel, Lawton Animal Welfare's adoptable pet for the week of...
Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix
7News Producer Cade Taylor with Diesel, Lawton Animal Welfare's adoptable pet for the week of...
Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix
Roy Rodrick from Lawton Animal Welfare joins 7News in the studio to show off this well mannered...
Furry Friend Friday: Shih Tzu mix