Google location data helps authorities solve crime in Greer County

GRANITE, Okla. (KSWO) - Google location data helped Greer County authorities solve a home burglary that happened in July.

Both 22-year-old Angel Sires and 38-year-old Matthew Stanton are charged with 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny. According to court documents, the duo is accused of breaking into a home in Granite on July 5, and again the next day. During that time, they allegedly stole thousands of dollars in tools, motors and a leather saddle while the home was being remodeled.

A trail camera allegedly caught the pair in the act, but the pictures alone were not enough to identify them.

Investigators served a search warrant to Google, where Stanton and Sires phones both allegedly pinged on the property at the time of the crime. Sires and Stanton both face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Their bonds have been set at $100,000 each and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

