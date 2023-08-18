Imagination Library makes way to Lawton

Expert Connections
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Established in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is putting books into the hands of children, here in the United States, and across the world.

According to the Library’s website, they’ve gifted nearly 214 million Books to kids 5 years and younger. The books are given to children free of charge, but despite that, there’s still a price tag.

The Library is making its way to Lawton and, with the first year paid, there is some uncertainty about how it will be funded for years to come.

Dr. Regina DeLoach, Director of Student Success at Lawton Public Library, joins 7News to discuss the future of the program.

