Lawton school officials want to remind public of school bus safety

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Back to school is in full swing across the nation, and that means school buses are back on the road.

Officials are hoping to remind drivers of the importance of following traffic laws around school transportation. Penalties for passing a stopped school bus include a minimum $100 fine, and in the worst case, forever changing a life.

Lawton Public Schools’ Transportation Director, Jay Hunt, says that drivers need to remember the rules when approaching a stopped bus that has their flashing lights on.

“You wanna make sure you are stopping, if you are approaching the bus from the front or from behind, that stop sign is for both directions,” Hunt said. “The only exception to that is if you are on a divided road and there is a median in the middle, you are not required to stop then. But if you are in the same lane you have to stop for that bus, it is a law.”

The Resource Officer for Cache Public Schools, Michal Crank, says he hopes people realize what is at stake when it comes to school buses and children.

“Little kids, they just run in front of cars sometimes, they don’t know better yet,” Crank said. “They get excited and no one wants to hit a small child.”

Hunt says he hopes drivers can just take a few seconds to ensure a safe school day for everyone.

“We just hope that the community sees the school bus and thinks ‘Hey that school bus is carrying sixty or seventy, lives on board right now, and I’m going to be as cautious as I can when I’m around that school bus,’' Hunt said. “I tell my drivers the same thing. You have a lot of precious cargo onboard.”

