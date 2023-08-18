Expert Connections
Owens Multipurpose Center celebrates ‘World Honey Bee Day’ Friday

World Honey Bee Day is August 18, but the Owens Multipurpose Center here in Lawton got a head start!
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - World Honey Bee Day is August 18, but the Owens Multipurpose Center here in Lawton got a head start!

It was everything bees Friday, from education to crafts this afternoon.

Kids 18 and younger were invited to attend the free event to celebrate the world’s most popular pollinator. Lawton Inclusive Homeschoolers also visited, where kids in the organization had tons of fun learning what all the ‘buzz’ was about.

“I think they liked the craft part,” said Jasmine Croker, Director of Lawton Inclusive Homeschoolers. “A lot of them thought it was funny to learn that bees regurgitate. There was some neat learning going on too and I think that they had a good time.“

Crocker says next week they’ll be studying a Hindi friendship and family celebration.

