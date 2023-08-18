Person of interest identified in strangling death of 11-year-old girl found under her bed in Texas

PASADENA, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas identified a person of interest in the investigation of an 11-year-old girl who was found strangled in her home.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said Friday that Juan Carlo Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was the person of interest in Maria Gonzalez’s killing and released a photo of him. No arrests have been made in the case.

WARNING: Details of the story may be disturbing.

Garcia-Rodriguez was staying in the same apartment complex where the victim was found but has since left. Bruegger said in a news conference a key found in the victim’s apartment had been a crucial piece of evidence.

“Investigators after processing the key found out it did not fit the victim’s apartment,” the police chief said. “So, they started checking other apartments and found another apartment that it opened in the apartment complex.”

Police say the 11-year-old victim was strangled to death and sexually assaulted. (KTRK, CARMELO GONZALEZ, CNN)

Police said Maria’s body had been found inside a plastic trash bag in a laundry basket that was concealed under a bed in the home. An autopsy revealed she had been sexually assaulted, and there was blunt force trauma to her head and neck, according to police.

Officers were called Saturday to the apartment where she was found dead. According to previous statements from police, Maria’s father had gone to work that day, leaving the girl alone at their home.

She sent him a message soon after he left, saying someone was knocking at the door. He told her not to answer the door, and after the brief exchange did not hear from her again.

He tried to call later but could not reach her, so he asked family members to check on her. They went to the apartment but did not find anything.

Her father discovered her body once he returned home.

Police said Maria and her father are from Guatemala and had moved into the apartment three months ago. The girl’s mother is still in Guatemala.

Maria’s father described her as a good, quiet girl, according to KHOU. She celebrated her 11th birthday just a few weeks before her death.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, at crime-stoppers.org or through the mobile app.

Pasadena is a city in the southwest part of the Houston metropolitan area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.