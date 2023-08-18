Potential for record breaking heat today | 8/18 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Yesterday, we broke the August 17th record high temperature both in Lawton and Wichita Falls. This trend looks to continue today as we are forecasting record breaking heat once again. To start the day, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures sitting in the mid-70s across the area. Winds will start out of the east this morning, but shift to a southern wind in the afternoon. Afternoon highs are forecasted around the 110 degree mark for the majority of Texoma. Lawton’s record high for today (August 18th) is 108 degrees, so we are expecting to be above that this afternoon. With record temperatures in the area, most of us are under either a heat advisory or warning for this afternoon.

Fire weather will also be a hazard today as the air will be on the drier side. While the wind speeds will be on the low end (which is a good thing to limit fire spread), the dry air will be enough for wildfire potential in the area.

This trend will continue into the weekend with afternoon highs on Saturday also around the 110 degree mark and Sunday’s highs will be between 105 to 110 degrees. We may or may not reach the record on each day, but the weather story is still the same. It is going to be a HOT weekend, so be sure to stay cool and hydrated. Skies will stay sunny all weekend long with southern winds at 5 to 15 mph. Wildfire potential will linger into the weekend with an elevated risk on each day.

Temperatures will start to cool down just a bit as we go into next week. Highs on Monday will be around 105 degrees, and then drop closer to the 100 degree mark on Tuesday. There is no rain in the next 7 days, so a lot of sunshine is expected.

Have a great weekend!

