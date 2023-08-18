Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Senator Mullin visits Fort Sill alongside ranking member of Armed Services Committee

Live firing taking place during Senator Mullin visit.
Live firing taking place during Senator Mullin visit.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two U.S. Senators, both on the Armed Services Committee, were given a tour of Fort Sill on Aug. 18, and had the opportunity to witness a live firing, as well a chance to speak with military leaders.

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin and Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker visited Fort Sill to highlight the post as well as to discuss efforts to support the nation’s all-volunteer force through the recent passing of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Through the National Defense Authorization Act, Oklahoma military installations will receive $170 million. Both Senators say the goal of this funding is to provide more resources to those who serve. Mullin helped secure $76.66 million for Fort Sill’s Microgrid and Backup Power project through the passing of the Act.

Mullin talked about how the passing of the National Defense Authorization Act will benefit Oklahoma military installations.

“What we looked at was what was the biggest needs,” Mullin said. “One, we invested five million dollars into the new university that’s going to be working with the fires, direct fires. Then, we looked at some of the redundancy that we need in the power systems. We put $76 million directly into the NDA for generation backup power. Just in case something happens we need to make sure we’re keeping lights on here at Fort Sill.”

Mullin says he hopes to bring Wicker, a ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, to the other military installations throughout Oklahoma.

