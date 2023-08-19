Anadarko man arrested on lewd acts after inappropriately touching child

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko man has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a young child.

64-year-old Kenneth Nicole is charged with two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12.

According to court documents, he inappropriately touched the child multiple times since March of this year.

He’s currently being held in the Grady County Jail on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

