Heat wave peaks this weekend | 8/19 AM

Potential for record breaking heat this afternoon.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to be one of the hottest days of this heat wave as we are forecasting highs near 110 degrees. This will be potentially another record day for heat as the high temperature record on August 19th was set back in 1918 at 109 degrees in Lawton. Winds will stay out of the south during the day at 5 to 15 mph. With this heat outside, our main concern is anyone spending time outdoors for long periods of time. Be sure to drink lots of water today and be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

These hot temperatures will carry into tomorrow where we will once again see afternoon highs near the 110 degree mark. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will start to cool down just a bit as we head into the week with highs on both Monday and Tuesday dropping to around the 105 degree mark.

The “coolest” days in the next 7 day forecast will be Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures sitting in the low 100s. Skies will continue to have lots of sunshine with no rain in the forecast during the next week.

Have a great Saturday! - Alex Searl

