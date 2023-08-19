Expert Connections
Pair of 18-year-olds in Chickasha arrested after breaking into church

A pair of 18-year-olds are behind bars tonight after police say they broke into a church in...
A pair of 18-year-olds are behind bars tonight after police say they broke into a church in Chickasha.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Out of Grady Co. a pair of 18-year-olds are behind bars tonight after police say they broke into a church in Chickasha.

According to court documents, Deacon Craddock and Brayden Miller broke into the church in early June.

When speaking with police, both reportedly admitted to the break-in, saying they broke a window to get inside. The two were seen on surveillance video going through the church with their faces covered, then leaving upon spotting the cameras.

The documents state that Craddock and Miller claimed they had broken in because they thought the building was abandoned and wanted to explore. When asked why they covered their faces to explore what they thought was an empty building, investigators say they had no answer.

Both are charged with a count of second-degree burglary and are currently in the Grady County Jail.

