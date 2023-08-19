Pair of 18-year-olds in Chickasha arrested after breaking into church

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Out of Grady Co. a pair of 18-year-olds are behind bars tonight after police say they broke into a church in Chickasha.

According to court documents, Deacon Craddock and Brayden Miller broke into the church in early June.

When speaking with police, both reportedly admitted to the break-in, saying they broke a window to get inside. The two were seen on surveillance video going through the church with their faces covered, then leaving upon spotting the cameras.

The documents state that Craddock and Miller claimed they had broken in because they thought the building was abandoned and wanted to explore. When asked why they covered their faces to explore what they thought was an empty building, investigators say they had no answer.

Both are charged with a count of second-degree burglary and are currently in the Grady County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.