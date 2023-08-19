Expert Connections
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’: Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room

Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands with his wife Brittany Mahomes for his...
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands with his wife Brittany Mahomes for his Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.(AP Photo/Justin Rex)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KCTV/Gray News) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ 8-month-old son, Bronze, is at home safe after he was rushed to the emergency room this week for a food allergy.

Brittany posted on Instagram saying, “We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts.”

She went on to say, “The scariest 30 min of my life.”

Experts with Children’s Mercy in Kansas City say this is a common trend among children, especially infants and toddlers.

Most food allergies develop in childhood. However, allergies to tree nuts and shellfish can develop at any time during your life.

“The current guidelines for introduction of allergenic foods start as early as six months of age,” Jodi Shroba, nurse and coordinator of Children’s Mercy Food Allergy Program said. “The earlier people are exposed to these allergenic foods, the higher likelihood that they may not develop an allergy but unfortunately, for some infants and small children they do develop the allergy.”

As many as one in 13 children are affected by food allergies, and Shroba says the numbers continue to rise.

“There’s 25 to 35 children in a classroom, that means two kids in every classroom are going to have a food allergy,” Shroba said. “One, it’s really important that we have a proper diagnosis. Two, we have proper education. Three, even those who don’t have a food allergy understand what a food allergy is and what might happen because they may be the person that is around when someone does have an allergic reaction.”

Brittany Mahomes didn’t give any more details about Bronze. She posted another photo of Bronze getting extra snuggles.

Shroba says this unfortunate incident is drawing attention to an important topic.

“Babies that are normally happy and smiling—very content babies. If they are starting to have an allergic reaction, they’re going to get super fussy and unable to console. There’s going to be a real change in demeanor. If those type of symptoms are happening within minutes to two hours after they just ate, these are signs where you should go and seek some medical attention.”

Severe symptoms include:

  • Widespread hives or redness
  • Swelling of the tongue or lips
  • Trouble breathing, drooling
  • Vomiting, sudden diarrhea
  • Repetitive dry cough, difficulty breathing, wheezing
  • Fainting, dizziness, weak pulse

Even if symptoms seem mild, doctors advise consulting with the child’s primary care specialist.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

