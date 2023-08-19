Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Texoma’s heat wave is expected to carry into next week | 8/19 PM

Another day of heat expected tomorrow.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today we did end up breaking the daily temperature record once again (third day in a row) here in Lawton and Wichita Falls. This heat wave is looking to stick around into both tomorrow and early parts of next week. Tomorrow morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s, and afternoon highs will climb to around the 110 degree mark. The daily temperature record for Lawton tomorrow is 108 degrees, which we are forecasting to break at 109 degrees. Skies will be sunny all day long with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday will be a similar story with afternoon highs expected to climb just short of 110 degrees. Skies will continue to remain sunny during the day with winds out of the east at 5 to 15 mph. A slight “cool down” will arrive in the middle of the week where afternoon highs will drop closer to 105 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday.

While temperatures will remain in the lower triple digits as we approach next weekend, there will be some relief with cloud coverage starting on Friday. While rain is not in the forecast for next weekend, partly to mostly cloudy skies will block some of that sunlight from reaching the surface.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies are surrounding a home on West Anderson Avenue in Waurika...
Multiple Law enforcement agencies surrounding home in Waurika
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help in identifying suspects in two...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeking help identifying two suspects
A pair of 18-year-olds are behind bars tonight after police say they broke into a church in...
Pair of 18-year-olds in Chickasha arrested after breaking into church
One couple is $10,000 richer after they entered into a sweepstakes with their bank.
Couple wins $10,000 in Liberty National Bank sweepstakes
Lake Lawtonka boat house debris after it was demolished.
Boathouse demolished, hydraulic fluid leak at Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

Heat wave peaks this weekend | 8/19 AM
Heat wave peaks this weekend | 8/19 AM
We’ll be hot and dry as a strong ridge of high pressure dominates the weekend forecast
Extreme temperatures into the weekend | 8/18PM
Record breaking heat in Texoma today | 8/18 AM
Potential for record breaking heat today | 8/18 AM
The heat dome builds back in
The heat dome builds back in | 8/17PM