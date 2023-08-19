Texoma’s heat wave is expected to carry into next week | 8/19 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today we did end up breaking the daily temperature record once again (third day in a row) here in Lawton and Wichita Falls. This heat wave is looking to stick around into both tomorrow and early parts of next week. Tomorrow morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s, and afternoon highs will climb to around the 110 degree mark. The daily temperature record for Lawton tomorrow is 108 degrees, which we are forecasting to break at 109 degrees. Skies will be sunny all day long with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday will be a similar story with afternoon highs expected to climb just short of 110 degrees. Skies will continue to remain sunny during the day with winds out of the east at 5 to 15 mph. A slight “cool down” will arrive in the middle of the week where afternoon highs will drop closer to 105 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday.

While temperatures will remain in the lower triple digits as we approach next weekend, there will be some relief with cloud coverage starting on Friday. While rain is not in the forecast for next weekend, partly to mostly cloudy skies will block some of that sunlight from reaching the surface.

Have a great Sunday!

