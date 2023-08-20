Expert Connections
Could Monday be the 5th day in a row where high temperatures are broken? | 8/20PM

Monday is going to be hot and another day where records may be broken
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow morning will start in the mid 70s with light winds and clear skies. Monday is going to be hot and another day where records may be broken. The records for August 21st are 109° for Lawton and 107° for Wichita Falls both set back in 1934. I’m forecasting highs for both areas at 110°. All day long look for mostly sunny skies and east winds at 10 to 15mph. We’ll see wind gusts in the mid 20s giving a slight breeze throughout the day.

The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning is in place for many counties south of the Red River.

We’ll see a slight increase in cloud cover starting Tuesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from 100° to 105° degrees. East winds at 10 to 15mph. The weather pattern will stay similar to this pattern for Wednesday and Thursday too but with light south winds instead.

If you’re looking for cooler weather then unfortunately I have some bad news. The rest of the 7-day forecast stays in the triple digits with little to no rain. While we’re only in the middle of August, looking at a preliminary reports for the temperature outlook in September, it’s still looking warm. The average high temperature for the month is 88 degrees. However, the daily average for 9/1 is 92° where by 9/30 the daily average falls to 82°

Stay cool and stay hydrated! -LW

