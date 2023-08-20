Expert Connections
Heat is todays weather story | 8/20AM

Heat is todays weather story
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday! Are you ready for another hot day? Temperatures this afternoon will be in the triple digits (again) for all locations! Heat alerts are in place for many locations with heat indices up to 112 degrees. It’s a possibility that we will break records again. For those wondering, the record highs for today are 108° set back in 2011 for Lawton and 107° set back in 2011 for Wichita Falls. All day long look for plenty of sunshine and light south winds.

Relative humidity will be in the teens and thankfully with the light winds that are expected, that will limit most fire potential for today.

Tomorrow morning will start in the mid 70s with light winds and clear skies. Monday is going to be hot and another day where records may be broken. The records for August 21st are 109° for Lawton and 107° for Wichita Falls both set back in 1934. I’m forecasting highs for those areas at 110° and 111°, respectively. All day long look for mostly sunny skies and east winds at 10 to 15mph. We’ll see wind gusts in the mid 20s giving a slight breeze throughout the day.

We’ll see a slight increase in cloud cover starting Tuesday. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from 100° to 105° degrees. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. The weather pattern will stay similar to this pattern for Wednesday and Thursday too.

If you’re looking for cooler weather then unfortunately I have some bad news. The rest of the 7-day forecast stays in the triple digits with little to no rain. While we’re only in the middle of August, looking at a preliminary reports for the temperature outlook in September, it’s still looking warm. The average high temperature for the month is 88 degrees. However, the daily average for 9/1 is 92° where by 9/30 the daily average falls to 82°

Stay cool and stay hydrated! -LW

