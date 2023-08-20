Expert Connections
Lawton High classes remain virtual for Monday, Aug. 21

Lawton High School will remain virtual for Aug. 21.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School classes will remain virtual for Monday, Aug. 21, due to an additional inspection requirement, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Students who are taking classes at the Great Plains Technology Center, Cameron University or the Life Ready Center will still need to be in attendance for those particular classes. The bus routes for those students will be back to normal for classes starting Aug. 21.

Lawton High students who take morning classes at the Great Plains Technology Center will return to Lawton High after their class is over, and may use the Lawton Area Transit System to go home or they can speak with one of the administrators at the school to discuss any transportation needs. Students taking afternoon classes at the Great Plains Technology Center can use the Lawton Area Transit System or take a Central Middle School bus to their home.

Those with questions about their bus can call Transportation at (580) 248-3255.

Lawton High School originally went virtual Monday, Aug. 14, after it was discovered the building did not have any power or water.

