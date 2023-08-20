Lawton Veterans Center host annual cookout

Expert Connections
By Victoria Anderson and Destany Fuller

Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
By Victoria Anderson and Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local organizations, family and friends visited Lawton’s Veteran Center Saturday morning for an annual cookout.

It was full of conversation, comradery and good food.

Burgers, hot dogs, toiletries, and clothes were passed out at the center to show support for those who have served.  Members of the Golden Limits Post 133 said the value of conversation is unmeasurable for those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

“We come down here, cook them hotdogs and hamburgers, socialize with them, share stories..” said Golden Limits Post 133 Commander in Chief, William Liggins. “A lot of our members are veterans themselves, so we can share stories. There’s a lot of comradery between us.”

The event was hosted from 11 to noon, and served over fifty service men and women.  The cookout also celebrated the 95th birthday of one special service member.

