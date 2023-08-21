Expert Connections
16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illness during Snoop Dogg concert

Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related...
Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related illness, and 16 of them were taken to the hospital.(ZUMA Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOUSTON (CNN) – In Texas, 16 people were taken to the hospital with heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert.

It happened on Saturday in the Woodlands, just north of Houston.

The venue was outdoors, and temperatures were in the triple digits.

Officials with Montgomery County Hospitals said 35 people were treated by medical professionals.

All of those who were treated are reported to be in stable condition.

