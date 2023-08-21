Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery

FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak of listeria traced back to milkshakes served at one of the restaurants.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) -Three people are dead after a listeria outbreak at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

The state health department said another six people required hospitalization after drinking milkshakes from the restaurant.

Investigators said they used genetic fingerprinting to link the bacteria that made people sick to the shake machine.

They said it wasn’t properly cleaned.

Officials said listeria usually doesn’t make people seriously ill, but it can be dangerous for certain at-risk groups.

The health department says no other Frugals are affected, but the chain is shutting down and testing all milkshake machines just to be sure.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of 18-year-olds are behind bars tonight after police say they broke into a church in...
Pair of 18-year-olds in Chickasha arrested after breaking into church
The man was found in a car parked outside of the Castle Inn.
Anadarko police investigating body found at motel
If the pilot is successful, Westwin Elements will eventually build a full commercial plant.
Lawton City Council authorizes pilot cobalt plant
Lawton High School will remain virtual for Aug. 21.
Lawton High classes remain virtual for Monday, Aug. 21
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help in identifying suspects in two...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeking help identifying two suspects

Latest News

FILE - The Georgia law, Senate Bill 140, allows doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking...
Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors
David Hatmaker, 37, is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an...
Waurika standoff leads to shots fired and kidnapping charges
Police and emergency services search the wreckage of the three houses that exploded near Rustic...
10 damaged homes remain uninhabitable, a week after Pennsylvania explosion that killed 6
A patron buys a movie ticket underneath a marquee featuring the films "Barbie" and...
‘Barbie’ for $4? National Cinema Day is coming, with discounted tickets nationwide