46th Annual Great Plains Stampede Rodeo kicks off in Altus this week

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus’ 46th Annual Great Plains Stampede Rodeo is kicking off this week and will feature various events, like a cattle drive, calf scramble, and more.

7News spoke with Chris Cary, the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo President, and Shawn Parker, the Vice President, about what community members can expect from this year’s event.

The rodeo will kick off on Thursday, August 24, at 9 a.m. at 201 S Veterans Dr and run until noon for a cattle drive that will go from the arena’s base to the back. Gates will open back up at 6 p.m., and festivities will begin at 7:45 p.m. Thursday is Military Appreciation Night.

At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, August 25, the calf scramble will occur during the opening ceremonies. Kids 12 and under are available to participate. Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday is Kids and Family Night.

The event will end on Saturday, August 26, with Tough Enough to Wear Pink & Queens Night. It’ll begin at noon with a parade from Bradford and Main to Broadway and Todd Lane. Final events will start at 7:45 p.m.

Throughout the event, there will be special appearances by Allan Dessel, the Barrel Man, and Allie Mae Baker, the 2023 Miss Rodeo Oklahoma.

Tickets for the event cost $10. Children 12 and under get in for free. They can be bought at Tan Rae Digital Graphics and Gator’s Western in Altus. You can also contact any queen, princess, sweetheart, or little britches contestants.

For more information, you can visit the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo Facebook page here.

