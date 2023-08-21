Expert Connections
Anadarko police investigating body found at motel

The man was found in a car parked outside of the Castle Inn.
By Seth Marsicano and Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the drivers seat of a car parked at an Anadarko motel this evening.

Anadarko police responded to the call at Castle Inn around 5 o’clock. They said there are no signs of foul play at this time, but a medical examiner was on scene and will determine the cause of death.

No official conclusions can be made until then.

Anadarko police also said they’re working to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s identity.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

