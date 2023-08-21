Anadarko police investigating body found at motel

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the drivers seat of a car parked at an Anadarko motel this evening.

Anadarko police responded to the call at Castle Inn around 5 o’clock. They said there are no signs of foul play at this time, but a medical examiner was on scene and will determine the cause of death.

No official conclusions can be made until then.

Anadarko police also said they’re working to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s identity.

