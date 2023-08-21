Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Burglary on Lee Boulevard caught on camera

The burglary took place at Assist Wireless located at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around 3:47 a.m.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Detectives are seeking assistance in identifying the person in the above video.

The burglary took place at Assist Wireless located at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around 3:47 a.m. If you think you might know who the person is or have any information regarding this crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO. You can also submit an anonymous online tip here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of 18-year-olds are behind bars tonight after police say they broke into a church in...
Pair of 18-year-olds in Chickasha arrested after breaking into church
The man was found in a car parked outside of the Castle Inn.
Anadarko police investigating body found at motel
If the pilot is successful, Westwin Elements will eventually build a full commercial plant.
Lawton City Council authorizes pilot cobalt plant
Lawton High School will remain virtual for Aug. 21.
Lawton High classes remain virtual for Monday, Aug. 21
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help in identifying suspects in two...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeking help identifying two suspects

Latest News

The burglary took place at Assist Wireless at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
Assist Wireless Burglary
The standoff between police and Hatmaker lasted for 12 hours.
Waurika standoff
David Hatmaker, 37, is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an...
Waurika standoff leads to shots fired and kidnapping charges
Waurika man dies from injuries sustained in weekend crash.
Waurika man killed in weekend crash