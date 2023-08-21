Expert Connections
Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Stop, Swap and Shop’ event

The event was free and featured many local and small businesses.
By Victoria Anderson and Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a free event to connect the community with local businesses Saturday.

The ‘Stop, Shop and Swap’ business expo had over 30 local and small businesses handing out treats and merchandise to community members.

Director of Community Development, Mellisa Beck said the event is a great way to show off what makes the city so special.

“This is a really good opportunity for the community to come and see what Lawton has to offer, as far as goods and services,” she said. “It doesn’t cost anything, you can combine it with your Saturday morning farmers market trip, or your errand running. Just swing by and say hi to us.”

KSWO was also in attendance with a booth allowing attendees to try their hand at a news story.

The event was free and featured many local and small businesses.
