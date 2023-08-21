Chickasha man had more than 100 sexually explicit photos and videos of children, authorities say

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County man is wanted after investigators say he had more than 100 sexually explicit photos and videos of children on his electronic devices.

38-year-old Michael Morgan of Chickasha is facing a felony count of aggravated possession of child porn and the violation of a state statute VIA computer.

According to court documents filed Friday, an attorney turned over Morgan’s phone saying it was his client’s confession. Morgan was reportedly already being investigated by the Grady County Sheriff’s Department, according to court documents.

The investigation began after Morgan allegedly uploaded child porn to Facebook in September of last year. From that date, court documents go on to say there were several more reports with the IP address tracing back to Morgan.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

