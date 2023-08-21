Elmer Thomas Park to be topic of discussion at Lawton City Council meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council will be meeting tomorrow, Aug. 21, to discuss a range of topics such as traffic operation updates, plans for Elmer Thomas Park and more.

In particular, the longstanding topic of the traffic signals on Gore Boulevard, from 2nd Street to Lawrie Tatum Road, and what they plan to do to keep traffic flowing within that area will be a topic of discussion during the meeting.

City Council will also be discussing the Elmer Thomas Park Conceptual Plan while giving their thoughts on moving the parking area, road and miracle field. The possibility of a new pool in Elmer Thomas Park will also be discussed at the meeting.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m., on Aug. 21, in the Auditorium of City Hall.

