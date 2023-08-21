Frederick makes strides towards new hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city of Frederick is another step closer to having a hospital within city limits again.

”Our hospital closed in 2016,” said Frederick’s City Manager, Kyle Davis. “[For] financial reasons, we were not considered a critical access hospital.”

State Representatives have worked with the city since last year to bring a hospital back to the city.

District 63 Representative Trey Caldwell said things are going smoothly.

”Comanche County Memorial Hospital has already went through the process of a feasibility study,” he explained. “That feasibility study came back good, the hospital would not lose money -- it’d be a little bit better than break even under the current laws and current situations. So just kind check all those boxes and making sure everything lines up.”

Caldwell also said the project has secured $5 million from the state so far, and a second installment is also expected. With the new facility, Tillman County residents will have more access to emergency medical care. For the past 8 years, citizens have had to travel roughly 30 miles.

Davis and Caldwell both say this is vital for the community.

”I think this hospital is a turning point for the city of Frederick,” Davis said. “I think it’s vital for the survival of small towns and this county. With it being back enforced we can probably save lives that we’ve lost in recent years because of not having an emergency room close by.”

”I tell people all the time that while a lot of urbanites, friends in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, they worry about cost of care, we worry about access to care,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell added that a rule was recently changed, allowing the new hospital to be built where the original one stands. While that hasn’t been officially chosen as the new hospital’s location, Davis said he’s looking into funding to either rehab or demolish the space where a clinic now operates.

Caldwell also said while plans are looking up, citizens will still need to vote to show their support.

”We’re gonna put that back in front of the people again. So basically reaffirm that you want this, this is something that you desire,” he said. “When we’re able to do that.. we want everything to be out in the open and on the up and up.”

