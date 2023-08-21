Blanchard man facing 4 counts of child sex abuse

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KSWO) - A Blanchard man is accused of several counts of child sex abuse.

43-year-old Justin Cowen faces four counts in total, each carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to court documents, the alleged victim came forward accusing Cowen of touching them inappropriately starting at the age of eight and it continued on for years.

The Grady County Jail roster shows Cowen has been booked into jail on a $500,000 fine.

