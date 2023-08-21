Heat advisories and warnings issued across Texoma once again this afternoon | 8/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Well, it is looking like a copy and paste forecast from what we have been seeing the past few days. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the mid-70s, and afternoon highs will get close to 110 degrees. Our afternoon temperatures will be potentially record breaking this afternoon, which would be the 5th day in a row of setting a daily high (assuming we tie or break the record today). Skies will stay sunny throughout the day with east winds at 10 to 15 mph.

There will also be an elevated risk for fire weather this afternoon with relative humidity values on the lower side and mild winds, which has led to red flag warnings being issued across north Texas. While the red flag warnings do not extend into southwest Oklahoma, fire spread is still possible, so be careful with any fire hazards this afternoon.

As we move into the middle of the week, the high pressure that has set up over the central U.S. will start to shift towards the northeast. While the shift will be subtle, it may drop our afternoon highs by a few degrees. This will help us drop below record breaking temperatures territory, but highs are still expected to sit around the 105 degree mark Tuesday through Saturday. Conditions are expected to stay dry during the week with lots of sunshine every day.

A weather pattern shift appears possible at the end of next weekend as a cold front will swing through the area. While the exact details are still fuzzy (because it is 8 days out), the cold front may bring us back into the 90s at the start of next week.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

