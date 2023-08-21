LHS hoping to have students back in person Thursday

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School students have been attending virtually since Aug. 14, but school officials are hoping to have them back in the classroom this week.

LHS was forced to go virtual after a water pipe burst two days into the school year.

7News Chief Videojournalist, Justin Stevens, attempted to get footage of the results of the flood but was not allowed to do so due to the clean-up process underway.

Lawton Public Schools Superintendent, Kevin Hime, says they are currently waiting on crews to clean up the aftermath of the flooding.

“Obviously, anytime something like this happens you gotta start planning for Plan B, but right now it looks like Plan A is going to get it done and in the next couple of days we’ll have this wrapped up and get kids back in the building, and that’s what we want,” says Hime. “Right now the building itself is in good shape, it’s just that the area that we need to work on to get it fixed, so we can get people back in the building, is the issue.”

Hime says they hope to have students back at Lawton High School for in-person classes by Thursday, Aug. 24.

