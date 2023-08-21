MONDAY WITH THE MAYOR: Robert Armstrong, mayor of Duncan, discusses water quality projects, other city programs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this week’s Monday with the Mayor, mayor of Duncan, Robert Armstrong, joins 7News to discuss the latest happenings in the Duncan community.

A couple of water quality projects are currently underway. The first is the installation of new water meters in the city of Duncan. The new meters are looking to assist with accuracy in readings so as to not overcharge customers. There will be door hangers placed on citizens’ doors a week out from the replacement. The second water project is to replace the El Ranchero water tower.

The City of Duncan has voted to begin developing Safe Haven Baby Boxes at fire stations in Duncan. People will be allowed to place infants in the climate-controlled box. The box will then alert authorities, who will retrieve the child.

The city’s “Move Duncan” program is underway in which the program will offer $4,000 to new residents who have come to work in Duncan to help offset the cost of moving.

