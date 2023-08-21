Expert Connections
Pickup crashes into septic truck between Elgin and Fletcher

By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash took place today, Aug. 21, on U.S. 277 and NE Watts Road between Elgin and Fletcher.

Law enforcement officials say there were no injuries after a pickup crashed into the back of a septic truck. Officers with the Fletcher Police Department say the wreck happened after the pickup went through the intersection without stopping. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

