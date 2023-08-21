Surface repairs lead to narrowing of Interstate near Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - The H.E. Bailey Turnpike and Eastbound Interstate 44 will be narrowed to one lane at U.S. 277, around mile marker 80.

The narrowing of this section of the interstate south of Chickasha will continue until Wednesday morning, Aug. 23. Drivers are being advised to use caution when driving on this path and to watch for workers.

This project is weather pending.

