Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Surface repairs lead to narrowing of Interstate near Chickasha

The H.E. Bailey Turnpike and Eastbound Interstate 44 will be narrowed to one lane at U.S. 277,...
The H.E. Bailey Turnpike and Eastbound Interstate 44 will be narrowed to one lane at U.S. 277, around mile marker 80, through Wednesday.(MGN)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - The H.E. Bailey Turnpike and Eastbound Interstate 44 will be narrowed to one lane at U.S. 277, around mile marker 80.

The narrowing of this section of the interstate south of Chickasha will continue until Wednesday morning, Aug. 23. Drivers are being advised to use caution when driving on this path and to watch for workers.

This project is weather pending.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of 18-year-olds are behind bars tonight after police say they broke into a church in...
Pair of 18-year-olds in Chickasha arrested after breaking into church
The man was found in a car parked outside of the Castle Inn.
Anadarko police investigating body found at motel
If the pilot is successful, Westwin Elements will eventually build a full commercial plant.
Lawton City Council authorizes pilot cobalt plant
Lawton High School will remain virtual for Aug. 21.
Lawton High classes remain virtual for Monday, Aug. 21
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help in identifying suspects in two...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeking help identifying two suspects

Latest News

The burglary took place at Assist Wireless at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
Burglary on Lee Boulevard caught on camera
The burglary took place at Assist Wireless at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
Assist Wireless Burglary
The standoff between police and Hatmaker lasted for 12 hours.
Waurika standoff
David Hatmaker, 37, is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an...
Waurika standoff leads to shots fired and kidnapping charges