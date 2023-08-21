Expert Connections
Waurika man killed in weekend crash

Waurika man dies from injuries sustained in weekend crash.
Waurika man dies from injuries sustained in weekend crash.(KSWO)
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is dead following a crash just south of Duncan Saturday night. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on S 13th St. and W Fuller Rd.

The wreck involved a motorcycle, ridden by James Wyler of Waurika and a Chevy Tahoe. Wyler was transported by Survival flight to Duncan Regional Hospital before being transferred to OU Medical Center. He died from his injuries Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

