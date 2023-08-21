Waurika man killed in weekend crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is dead following a crash just south of Duncan Saturday night. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on S 13th St. and W Fuller Rd.

The wreck involved a motorcycle, ridden by James Wyler of Waurika and a Chevy Tahoe. Wyler was transported by Survival flight to Duncan Regional Hospital before being transferred to OU Medical Center. He died from his injuries Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.