Waurika standoff leads to shots fired and kidnapping charges

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - 37-year-old David Hatmaker was charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor threatening to perform an act of violence in connection to the Aug. 17, incident in Waurika that garnered a large police presence and lasted for about 12 hours, according to court documents.

On Aug. 17, police responded to a call stating that Kathryn Allen locked herself in a bathroom in order to get away from Hatmaker, her boyfriend. Allen told police that she tried to break up with Hatmaker earlier in the day which led to the confrontation, according to court documents. Allen also told police she was trying to leave the home, but Hatmaker would not let her. The police were informed that there were multiple firearms located within the residence, according to court documents.

When police arrived at the scene, Allen was able to leave the residence, but Hatmaker refused to exit. At that time, police decided to set up a perimeter around the home. This is when Hatmaker fired several shots at the police, according to press releases sent by both Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the City of Waurika.

After several more hours, the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department used their tactical team to enter the residence and Hatmaker was arrested without any injuries to himself or police, according to the OSBI press release.

More charges are currently pending against Hatmaker regarding the Aug. 17 incident.

David Hatmaker, 37, is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an hours-long standoff. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

