Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool

By Molly Martinez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s a crowded pool - and eight candidates are hoping to make a splash Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

But the biggest challenge - will they be able to outshine the man who’s not even in the room?

Donald Trump is skipping the debate stage, opting instead to air a pre-taped interview to compete in the time slot.

“Kind of bummer. But this way it will give us a chance to see everybody else,” said Republican voter Bob Willis. “He would definitely suck all the oxygen”

Willis drove from Indiana to get in on the action.  While Trump is his guy, he’s keeping an open mind.

“My number two pick is Vivek. I think he’s fantastic,” said Willis. “He’s young. He’s vibrant. He’s got some excellent ideas. And he reminds me of a young Trump”

Vivek Ramaswamy is experiencing a surge in the polls - inching into the number three spot in recent weeks.

Ohio State University Political Science professor Paul Beck says no matter their ranking, all 8 hopefuls face the same challenge.

“How these candidates try to differentiate themselves from one another and how they try to differentiate themselves from Trump. They’re going to be very careful in talking about Trump.”

The two-hour live debate will air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in for the Georgia election fraud indictment Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was found in a car parked outside of the Castle Inn.
Anadarko police investigating body found at motel
The burglary took place at Assist Wireless at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
Burglary on Lee Boulevard caught on camera
Waurika man dies from injuries sustained in weekend crash.
Waurika man killed in weekend crash
A pickup truck crashed into a septic truck between Elgin and Fletcher.
Pickup crashes into septic truck between Elgin and Fletcher
A Marlow man was arrested last week after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase...
Marlow man arrested following high-speed chase through Duncan

Latest News

Elections for Lawton City Council will happen on Tuesday, September 12th.
Election Preview: Cindy Edgar, Ward 7 Candidate
8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool
United States Department of Transportation
Biden Administration announces bridge improvement grant for Oklahoma
He has said he sees little upside in joining them on stage. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, ABC, NBC, THE...
Trump's rivals to face off without him at GOP debate