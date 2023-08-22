Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Biden to attend next month’s G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN

President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...
President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca Thursday, August 17, 2023. (The Times-Tribune via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will attend next month’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that meetings—and Biden’s talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit—will focus on climate changeRussia’s war in Ukraine and more. The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with but China’s President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who have been invited to attend the leaders’ meeting

“He’ll discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine to increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world,” Sullivan said.

The leaders’ summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10.

Sullivan said Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sept. 4 to 7 to take part in the US-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit and East Asia Summit to engage with Indo-Pacific leaders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was found in a car parked outside of the Castle Inn.
Anadarko police investigating body found at motel
The burglary took place at Assist Wireless at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
Burglary on Lee Boulevard caught on camera
Waurika man dies from injuries sustained in weekend crash.
Waurika man killed in weekend crash
A pickup truck crashed into a septic truck between Elgin and Fletcher.
Pickup crashes into septic truck between Elgin and Fletcher
Lawton High School will remain virtual for Aug. 21.
Lawton High classes remain virtual for Monday, Aug. 21

Latest News

A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
All 8 people trapped in a cable car suspended high above a canyon have been rescued, authorities say
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, causing power outages in Corpus Christi
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
FILE - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March...
MacKenzie Scott gave 24 nonprofits $146 million in the first half of 2023
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years