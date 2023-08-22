Boil advisory issued for Comanche County Rural Water District 2

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued a precautionary boil advisory for Comanche County Rural Water District 2.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality says it is due to water line interruptions and low pressure from an addition in the Edgewater Park subdivision, which could cause contamination if drank.

Per the statement online, all questions regarding the situation can be directed to the Comanche County Rural Water District 2 at (580) 588-3330.

To ensure your water is safe for consumption, they say you should bring all water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes and be sure to use either boiled water or bottled water for your pets as they can become sick from the same germs as we can.

