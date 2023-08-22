Classic Lawton Chevrolet's 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament kicking off at the end of September

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Classic Lawton Chevrolet is gearing up for their 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament that will be taking place at the end of September.

7News spoke with Bridget Randle, the co-owner of Classic Lawton Chevrolet, about the upcoming event, their need for sponsors, and how to register if you’d like to participate.

The tournament will occur on Monday, September 25, at the Lawton Country Club, with two tee times. They will have one beginning at 8 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.

They will have contests for longest drive, closest to the pin, and hole-in-one on par 3 for car giveaways. Registration for the event can be done online here for those wishing to participate.

The proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit six local organizations in Lawton, the Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation, Lawton Public School Foundation, Success by 6, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Detox Unit, Great Plains Technology Center Foundation, and Quality Enterprises.

You can visit the Classic Lawton Chevrolet Facebook page here for more information about registration and sponsorships.

