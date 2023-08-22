Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Election Preview: Cindy Edgar, Ward 7 Candidate

Elections for Lawton City Council will happen on Tuesday, September 12th.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four candidates are going head-to-head for the Ward 7 seat of Lawton’s City Council, and Cindy Edgar is one of them.

If elected, the retired wife, mother and grandmother would represent one of the city’s largest wards.

She shared some of her personal background.

”I have a business degree. I worked for a trucking period for a long period of time,” Edgar said. “[and] Military, I come from a long line of military.”

Edgar has lived in Lawton for 5 years, she explained why she’s vying for the Ward 7 spot.

”I want to be that voice for the people in my ward that don’t have that voice,” she said. “I want them to be able to come to me, and talk to me and voice any opinion that they need to voice.”

And to keep that promise, Edgar has made herself easily accessible to the public.

”I’m very open to any conversation,” she said. “My number is very public, I will talk to anybody. Anyone who has a petition, they want to call me, then call me.”

She also addressed what she believes are Ward 7′s biggest problems.

”Our roads are horrible,” she said. “I want our fire departments to get a lot of funding, and our paramedics that don’t get the funding.. our ward gets pushed to the side. Everyone else gets everything else.”

Elections are on September 12th. For more information on Cindy Edgar and her campaign, you can reach out to her on Facebook at Moon Lee Edgar.

