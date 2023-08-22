Expert Connections
Father of son compared to ‘Catch Me If You Can’ movie arrested for harboring fugitive

Phillip Bailey is accused of harboring his son who was also a fugitive from justice.
Phillip Bailey is accused of harboring his son who was also a fugitive from justice.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - A Caddo County man is accused of harboring his son who was also a fugitive from justice.

Phillip Bailey is facing a single felony count and up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Phillip Bailey’s son, Zachry Bailey, was wanted for a string of crimes where he allegedly tricked and deceived several businesses out of thousands of dollars. Some media outlets compared Zachry’s actions to those depicted in the Leonardo DiCaprio movie, “Catch Me If You Can.”

According to court documents, Apache Police became aware that Zachry may be staying with his father in town. On August 13, 2023, police drove past Bailey’s home to find a new car in the driveway.

Police made contact with the father and asked about Zachry’s location to which he reportedly told officers they were going to turn Zachry in on Monday, according to court documents.

After a few minutes, Zachry came outside where he was taken into custody along with his father who was also serving a six year deferred sentence from Grady County for felony bogus check or con game in 2020.

