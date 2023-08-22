Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn’t respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was found in a car parked outside of the Castle Inn.
Anadarko police investigating body found at motel
The burglary took place at Assist Wireless at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
Burglary on Lee Boulevard caught on camera
Waurika man dies from injuries sustained in weekend crash.
Waurika man killed in weekend crash
A pickup truck crashed into a septic truck between Elgin and Fletcher.
Pickup crashes into septic truck between Elgin and Fletcher
Lawton High School will remain virtual for Aug. 21.
Lawton High classes remain virtual for Monday, Aug. 21

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
Los Angeles hospital evacuated due to power outage
FILE - A cut lead pipe is pulled from a dig site for testing at a home in Royal Oak, Mich., on...
Some states reject federal money to find and replace dangerous lead pipes