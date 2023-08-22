LPD releases body camera footage showing Robert Rodgers arrest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released body camera footage showing the arrest of Robert Rodgers which took place on Aug. 15, 2023.

This release of body camera footage comes after the family of Rodgers shared his mugshot which showed the man’s face to be badly bruised and bleeding. The footage appears to show Rodgers running away from the police, who then deployed their taser and struck Rodgers. Rodgers then appeared to seize up and fall face first onto the ground.

Around 5 a.m. on Aug. 15, LPD was informed by a citizen that Rodgers had a warrant out for his arrest and was currently present at an apartment complex on NW 20th Street, according to a LPD press release. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, officers recognized Rodgers who was then standing on a balcony with another male.

Rodgers eventually walked down from the balcony and was walking across a parking lot when officers identified themselves and this is when Rodgers started to run away from the officers, according to the press release. After Rodgers did not listen to commands from LPD to stop running, officers deployed their taser and struck the suspect, according to the press release.

The press release also stated that when Rodgers was stuck with the taser, his momentum from running caused him to fall face forward onto the ground which left him unconscious. After Rodgers was handcuffed, emergency medical services were called and then the suspect was transferred to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, according to the press release.

After the arrest, the police stated they found eight baggies which contained contents that tested positive for methamphetamine during a field test.

