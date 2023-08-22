Man arrested for charges of murder and child endangerment

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - 30-year-old Tyler Mark Steel has been arrested for murder and two charges of child endangerment.

According to Department of Public Safety Sergeant Juan Gutierrez, The charges stem from a criminal investigation involving a crash on July 9, in Archer City.

Sgt. Gutierrez confirmed to News Channel 6 that the crash was the same fatal wreck that killed a 6-year-old Keller Spade Garrett.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steel’s vehicle was operating at an unsafe speed and went airborne through an intersection on South Rose Street. Steel was traveling with three child passengers, two of which were treated for injuries and released. The third died two days later due to his injuries.

Steel was booked into Archer County Jail and is being held on a $300,000 total bond.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.